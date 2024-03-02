An employee of one of the companies filed a lawsuit against the owner of the company and four of its officials, claiming that they had exploited him and forced him to obtain a credit card and then spent 49 thousand and 500 dirhams from it without his knowledge. They admitted to him what had happened and paid 13 thousand and 500 dirhams of the withdrawn amount, but they refused. About paying the rest of the debt amounting to 35 thousand and 900 dirhams.

After examining the case and assigning an expert to examine the papers and documents, the Dubai Civil Court ruled to oblige three of the defendants, one of whom was the company owner, to pay the aforementioned amount, along with the legal interest resulting from the delay.

The details of the case, as confirmed by the court, stated that the plaintiff registered a newspaper in front of the Center for Amicable Settlement of Disputes, requesting that the defendants be jointly and severally obligated to pay an amount of 35 thousand and 900 dirhams and a legal interest of 9% from the date of the claim until full payment.

He said in his statement of claim that he works for the defendants, and that they forced him to obtain a credit card and made him believe that they would not carry out the transaction, but he was surprised that they obtained the card, and spent 49 thousand and 500 dirhams from it.

When confronted, they acknowledged their obligation to return the amount and had already paid the amount of 13,600 dirhams, but they refused to pay the rest of the debt (35,900 dirhams), which prompted him to file a lawsuit that was referred to the judiciary after it was not possible to settle it amicably.

The fifth defendant appeared as an agent for the second and third defendants, and the three of them decided that they were agents for the company in which the plaintiff worked as a waiter, indicating that that company had caused problems, so the owners of that company asked them to transfer amounts to a credit card issued in the name of the plaintiff employee to preserve his rights. The owner of the company signed a declaration stating his responsibility for that card.

After examining the submitted requests, the court decided to assign an expert to examine the case, and the expert concluded in his report that the third defendant was fully informed and fully aware of his responsibility to pay the installments resulting from the plaintiff’s credit card, and actually made payments to cover the card balance in the amount of 13 thousand and 600 dirhams. Therefore, he is obligated to pay the remaining installments amounting to 35 thousand and 900 dirhams.

The expert explained that it is also proven that the credit card was issued with the knowledge, knowledge and approval of the plaintiff employee, but it is also proven that it was used by another person with the knowledge and approval of the plaintiff.

He pointed out that there were negotiations between the two parties to schedule and pay in installments the amounts owed on the card, but this does not prevent the plaintiff, as the bank’s customer and the card owner, from being obligated to the card-issuing bank for any transactions carried out with it unless he was informed that it was missing, and this did not happen.

The expert continued that after examining the opponents’ comments in the lawsuit, there is an appended declaration attributed to the company owner that he is responsible for paying the amounts due on the card, and therefore, according to his declaration, an amount of 35 thousand and 900 dirhams must be paid.

After examining the case, the court concluded that the plaintiff did not prove the responsibility of the first and fourth defendants for any amounts owed to him, and therefore the court rejects his claim against them.

It stated that what is confirmed from the report of the assigned expert is that the plaintiff’s credit card was extracted on the grounds that the plaintiff is one of the employees of the fifth defendant, and that the second and third defendants affiliated with him are the dealers on that card, according to the proof that the second possessed it and that the third made deposits in it, which is the matter that There is a presumption that the three of them are responsible for the withdrawn funds, which prompts the court to oblige them to pay the required amount, which is 35 thousand and 900 dirhams, to the plaintiff.

