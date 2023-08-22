An (Arab) employee transferred two transactions for two clients who intended for the company in which he works, which specializes in immigration transactions and the issuance of nationalities of foreign countries, to a competing company, after he received 136 thousand dirhams from them without the knowledge of the management or the two clients.

Instead of transferring the amount to the account of the company in which he works, he paid the second company the amount it charges for completing the transactions, which is less than the amount charged by his company, to take advantage of the price difference.

The Public Prosecution charged the employee with embezzling an amount of 136,000 dirhams, and referred him to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that he be imprisoned for two months, deported from the country, and fined the value of the embezzled amount.

In detail, the facts of the case stated that the accused was working as a “sales executive” in a company specialized in following up transactions for the issuance of passports and nationality.

His work duties included receiving and implementing requests from the company’s clients to obtain the nationality of some countries, but instead of performing the work entrusted to him and preserving what was entrusted to him, he received two transactions from two Arabs who requested obtaining the nationality of a country, and he transferred them to another competing company after He received from them an amount of 136 thousand dirhams.

Instead of transferring the amount to the account of the company in which he works, he paid from it the amount charged by the second company, and kept the price difference for himself, to the detriment of the institution in which he works.

He also refused to return the amount, which prompted the victim company to report the incident.

The company’s legal affairs director stated that the accused was implementing the requests received from the company’s clients, related to obtaining the nationality of some countries that allow this through various investment programs.

He added that the accused received two requests from two Arab agents to obtain the nationality of one of these countries, and he received 136,000 dirhams from them.

He indicated that he had completed the data and information of the company’s clients, but kept their documents for himself, then transferred the two transactions to a competing company that performs the same tasks, for an amount of 108 thousand dirhams, and kept the difference for himself (28 thousand dirhams), without the knowledge or approval of his company.

The two clients discovered this when they wrote to the company to inquire about their requests, as they were surprised that no data or records were available for them.

By addressing the other company, it replied that the accused transferred the two clients’ requests to it, and paid the fees and expenses necessary for them to obtain the required nationality.

According to an accounting report prepared by the victim company to find out the violations committed by the accused, he seized an amount of 28 thousand dirhams for himself, after transferring the two clients’ requests to the competing company.

By questioning the accused in the Public Prosecution investigations, he denied the charge against him.

He said that a dispute arose between him and the company in which he works, so he submitted his resignation due to the “inappropriate” work environment, and terminated all financial rights between them, including the money he obtained from the dealers who registered through him, denying the embezzlement of any sums belonging to the company.

After hearing the case, the court concluded that he was convicted, and ordered him to be imprisoned for two months, fined 136,000 dirhams, and deported from the country.