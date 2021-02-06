Confirmed. In certain circumstances a worker can be fired if they do not wear the mask properly. This is what happened to an employee in the Fishmonger sector of DIA supermarkets in Spain, who repeatedly placed the face shield under her nose. Now, a court confirmed that his dismissal for this reason was appropriate.

“In right you have to analyze everything in context. It is not the same not to wear the mask in an indoor area where one is alone without contact with the public, than an employee who works facing the public handling non-packaged food ”, explains the lawyer José Luis Peñin, from the Abadón Pedrajas Littler office .

The place where the dismissal took place is a supermarket in the Autonomous Community of Cantabria. Sources of the case explain that it is a “very small” locality in which everyone knows each other, located about 50 kilometers from the capital, Santander.

For Justice, the dismissed employee put clients at risk for not complying with security protocols.

And within that context, which the lawyer speaks of, is the one in which it is necessary to understand, as reported in the sentence, the circumstances and particularities of the case. Peñin explains that “there was a historical breach of the worker”Regarding the safety and hygiene protocols that the company had established in the face of the threat from the pandemic.

“The manager of the store had made numerous requests about the need to wear the mask correctly,” explains the lawyer.

The facts rushed past may 27th when a customer went to the manager of the store to point out that the person who dispatched the fish had his nose visible above the mask. They both approached there and asked the fishmonger to change the placement of the face shield.

According to the sentences, to which this newspaper has had access, the client informed the management of the center that the fishmonger had told her that “He wasn’t a policeman to tell him what to do.” The store manager and the uncomfortable user reproached her for the treatment she had given the customer.

The woman now dismissed in a proper way, answered according to the sentence, replied: “If you don’t like it, you go. If you want, we can fix it on the street, without the uniform ”. There were calls for calm that did not work. Finally, the store management apologized to the customer.

The one most directly affected by the affront of the fishmonger did not finally come to the trial as a witness – there were other people present in the establishment – precisely for reasons of close proximity, given the small size of the town where the events occurred, as explained by the lawyer Peñin.

The court understands that the company acted appropriately, classifying the facts as serious misconduct and its punitive consequence, such as the appropriate dismissal. Beyond the general recommendations on the use of the mask, says the sentence, the employee was “providing services with an unpackaged product, fish, therefore, the rules for the prevention of occupational hazards prepared by the defendant company, they forced him to use it correctly of it, covering the mouth and nose ”.

Those circumstances and the fact that the fishmonger used “A threatening tone”, says the sentence, they have led the labor authority to make the dismissal of the employee legal.

With information from La Vanguardia