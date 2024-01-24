Police in St. Petersburg detained an employee of the Institute of Applied Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences, who spoke out in support of Ukraine, and with a patch of the flag of this country on her backpack. A source from Izvestia reported this on January 24.

The incident occurred on January 23. A 21-year-old passerby noticed a woman with a Ukrainian flag patch at the Dostoevskaya station; he struck up a conversation with her, during which she announced her support for the Kyiv regime. After which the young man turned to the police.

“The woman has already been detained at the Vladimirskaya station,” the publication’s interlocutor added.

A case was opened against the woman for an administrative offense under the article “Public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.”

The detainee is 45 years old. According to 78.ruin 2022 she signed an open letter against the special operation in Ukraine.

Earlier, on January 1, the Veliky Novgorod police drew up a protocol on discrediting the Russian Armed Forces because of a garland with a shining line with the slogan of Ukrainian nationalists. The owner of the decoration stated that the creeping line displayed the inscription: “Happy New Year!” He allegedly did not know about the slogan.