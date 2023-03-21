Monday, March 20, 2023



| Updated 03/21/2023 10:38 a.m.



The head of the Works and Services Division of the Cartagena Port Authority and former temporary head of Exploitation, MJJP, incriminated this Monday in the Investigating Court 1 of Cartagena, as a witness, the general director of the Port, Fermín Rol, in the alleged contracting irregular as head of Exploitation of Borja Fernández-Pacheco. This is the brother of the former mayor of Almería and spokesperson for the Junta de Andalucía Ramón Fernández-Pacheco.

According to judicial sources, the witness said that Rol confessed to him that the square “had a name.” Raúl-Pardo Geijo, former president Yolanda Muñoz’s lawyer, questioned him at length about why he accused her of ordering to alter the selection process. The judge denied the appearance as popular accusation of CC OO and UGT, for not paying a bail of 15,000 euros.