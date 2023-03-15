A drunken resident of Vyatskiye Polyany, who opened fire from the window of his apartment, wounded a policeman

A police officer was injured as a result of a ricochet in the city of Vyatskiye Polyany – where a 47-year-old drunk local resident opened fire from the window of his apartment on the fifth floor. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kirov region.

According to the agency, at 11:00 a.m., the police received a message that a man was firing a gun from an apartment in one of the houses on Profsoyuznaya Street. Police officers immediately rushed to the spot. It turned out that the intruder was a hunter. After the arrival of law enforcement officers, he began to shoot in their direction from a hunting smooth-bore semi-automatic rifle.

“One of the shotgun shells fired ricocheted off a police officer, his life is not in danger,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

As previously reported, the man was detained, and a case was opened against him under Article 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Encroachment on the life of law enforcement officers”). It is known that within a few days before the incident, the man had consumed alcohol.