An employee of the Crisis Management Center of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Moscow decided to work as a pawnbroker, the publication reports. Baza.

According to available information, the crisis center engineer was caught red-handed; he had 24 packages of prohibited substances with him. Currently, the detainee has been placed under house arrest.

Earlier, Honored Artist of Russia Ramila Iskander was suspected of drug trafficking.