An employee of the Crisis Management Center of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Moscow decided to work as a pawnbroker, the publication reports. Baza.
According to available information, the crisis center engineer was caught red-handed; he had 24 packages of prohibited substances with him. Currently, the detainee has been placed under house arrest.
Earlier, Honored Artist of Russia Ramila Iskander was suspected of drug trafficking.
#employee #capitals #Ministry #Emergency #Situations #began #working #pawnbroker #caught #police
