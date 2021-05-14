Rural Fund Office of Ferreras de Abajo (Zamora). Google

The director of some branches of Caja Rural Zamora took advantage of being the director and only employee to appropriate the money of the clients. The Provincial Court has sentenced RFV to three years and eight months in prison for a continuing crime of misappropriation and a crime of falsification of a commercial document for seizing 207,646.42 euros entered by users of Caja Rural Zamora in three offices banks of the province. The bank learned of these irregular movements through an unscheduled internal audit that led to the Zamorano employee, whose movements were carried out according to the ruling “with the purpose of obtaining an illicit economic benefit” through fictitious accounting entries. He immediately acknowledged the facts and has not yet returned the amount withdrawn. The court resolution orders to reimburse the Caja 204,646.42 euros plus the interest and costs of the case.

The events occurred on an “undetermined date”, but located between February 2016 and February 14, 2019. The study carried out by the entity revealed that of the total amount the man had extracted 38,371.33 euros from the Mahíde branch, other 142,091.43 from Villadeciervos and 27,183.66 from Ferreras de Abajo. Zamora is one of the provinces with the highest depopulation rate in Spain and 82% of the municipalities have less than 500 inhabitants, hence in many of them there are no bank premises and the savings banks of a larger town bring together residents from all over the world. the Shire.

The investigated worked in Caja Rural Zamora from January 2013 until he was dismissed for disciplinary reasons in March 2020. The Prosecutor’s Office requested five years in prison for the accused while the defense of the worker, who demanded his acquittal, tried unsuccessfully to be take into account as an extenuating sentence the man’s collaboration with the authorities once he was surprised and a supposed gambling problem that was also dismissed. The court that has sanctioned him has admitted that it recognized the facts, but that this attitude did not start of its own free will but did so when it was identified by the unscheduled audit. Likewise, the ruling highlights that the bank employee submitted a letter denying the veracity of the acts charged against him.

The detainee’s defense tried to raise a possible gambling addiction on the part of RFV. The Chamber has specified that there is no expert report that corroborates it, just as there is no accreditation by forensics or other specialists. The reports that were presented just the day before the trial are not based, for the Provincial Court, on “any documentation but on the defendant’s own statements.” In turn, the report of the private doctor and specialist in labor law “was contested and has not been confirmed,” so that it was annulled as a probative effect, especially when the “findings regarding gambling” came only from comments from the investigated patient. . The sentence is not final and the convicted person has the possibility of filing an appeal before the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León.