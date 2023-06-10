An employee of the well-known travel agency Coral Travel in Moscow deceived a client for 285 thousand rubles, reports Telegram-Baza channel.

According to available information, an office employee issued a voucher for a resident of the capital and accepted an advance payment, reminding him later to pay the balance in the amount of 285 thousand rubles. After some time, the woman herself called the client and offered to transfer the remaining part of the funds to the details indicated by her.

The man made the payment, but a few weeks later it turned out that the employee called the client during her sick leave, and offered to pay for the rest of the trip using her phone number. The tour was also not registered in the booking system.

In her defense, the woman stated that she was deceived because of the allegedly outstanding loan. However, later it turned out that the employee of the travel agency had no debts, and in this way she had already deceived several people. The victim was refunded the entire amount, an investigation is underway.

Earlier it became known that the singer Bianca was deceived by scammers for four million rubles.