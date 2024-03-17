Operational headquarters: after an attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones, a fire started at the Slavyansk oil refinery, an employee died

Drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Slavyansk Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory, and after one of them fell, a fire broke out. This was reported by the Kuban Operational Headquarters.

At night, around three o'clock, several UAVs tried to attack the Slavyansk Oil Refinery. According to the EDDS of the Slavyansky district, the drones were neutralized, but a fire broke out as a result of the fall of one of the devices Operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region

The operational headquarters clarified that 83 people and 25 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. The fire was later completely extinguished.

A factory employee died of a heart attack at the time of the attack

An employee of the plant died at the time of the attack; the preliminary cause was given as a heart attack, the Kuban Operational Headquarters reported.

According to preliminary information, one person died during the UAV attack; the preliminary cause of death is a heart attack Operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region

The death of a refinery employee from a heart attack also confirmed head of the Slavyansky district Roman Sinyagovsky. Initially, he reported that an employee of the enterprise was injured.

According to operational data, one of the company’s employees was injured. The victim died, according to the preliminary conclusion of doctors, from a heart attack Roman Sinyagovsky head of the Slavyansky district

The operational headquarters clarified that there were no casualties as a result of the fire itself.

Factory employees were evacuated

Roman Sinyagovsky reported that employees of the Slavyansk oil refinery were evacuated after the fire.

Factory workers were evacuated. There is no threat to the populated area Roman Sinyagovsky head of the Slavyansky district

According to the official, a meeting of the commission for the prevention and elimination of emergency situations is being held in the area.

On the night of March 17, drones attacked several more Russian regions

On the night of March 17, three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over the Kaluga region. According to the head of the region, Vyacheslav Shapsha, the Russian air defense system shot down three drones in the sky over the Kirov region. Later, another drone was destroyed on the outskirts of Kaluga.

Photo: Svetlana Shevchenko / RIA Novosti

In the Belgorod region, four drones damaged power and gas supply lines, said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Prior to this, in the Belgorod region, a kamikaze drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a truck belonging to a grain company driving along the road. The driver was not injured, but the vehicle was damaged, the head of the region said.

In addition, air defense systems shot down a UAV on approach to Kamensk, Rostov region.

Several drones were shot down on approach to Moscow. The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the air defense forces repelled a drone attack in the Domodedovo area, and there was no damage or casualties at the site where the debris fell.

Also, a UAV was shot down in the Ramensky urban district and the Stupino urban district.

Photo: Alexey Sukhorukov / RIA Novosti

An attack by four drones was repelled in the Yaroslavl region, said regional governor Mikhail Evraev. There were no casualties or damage.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that on the night of March 17, air defense systems shot down 35 drones over Russian regions. The drones were intercepted over the territories of the Moscow, Kursk, Yaroslavl, Rostov, Oryol, Kaluga regions and Krasnodar Territory.