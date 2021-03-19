In Moscow, an employee of a car wash took a BMW car of one of the customers and caused an accident in an underground parking lot. Video from the scene of the incident on Friday, March 19, publishes REN TV…

According to the TV channel, the accident occurred in the parking lot of the Columbus shopping center. The footage taken by eyewitnesses shows that the car, which was driven by the washer, was seriously damaged: its hood was crumpled and the doors were damaged. At the same time, at least two more cars were damaged.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the accident. They establish all the circumstances of the incident. The amount of possible damage was not specified.

