Former employee of the medical center in Wisconsin pleaded guilty to spoiling the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, reports American Department of Justice.

The department said that the 46-year-old man was charged with deliberate damage to the drug, which led to a risk to the health of other people.

The incident in Milwaukee became known in late December. It was clarified that the employee of the medical center deliberately took out the containers with the drug from a special refrigerator and did not return them in time. After that he was fired. The police and the FBI have launched an investigation into the damage of 500 doses of the vaccine.

It turned out that at least 57 people were vaccinated with the drug from the spoiled batch. The man faces up to 10 years in prison.

Moderna’s drug was registered with the United States Food and Drug Administration on December 19.