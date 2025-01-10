An employee of a hotel on the Costa del Sol, in Malaga, faces a three-year prison sentence after being caught pouring bleach into desserts at the hotel business’s restaurant, in retaliation for finding out that It was not going to be renewed.

As stated in the Malaga newspaper Souththe woman, 50 years old and with no criminal record, was surprised by two hotel clients when she poured a yellowish liquid about yogurt and pineapple which was located in the dessert display case, also affecting the watermelon.

The National Police identified the woman, and according to their report, she poured the bleach “with the intention of cause serious harm to the establishment through food poisoning”.

According to Southit was the woman’s last day of work after finding out that she was not going to be renewed by the company. This newspaper cites the judicial report that states that the events occurred at 8:50 p.m. May 31, 2023.

Two customers saw the woman pour the bleach on the desserts at the all-you-can-eat buffet and then quickly retreat to the kitchen. kitchen area while pushing the cleaning cart they use to remove the dishes.

The clients notified the maîtrewho in turn notified the director and the head of security of the hotel, who called the Police. The agents took samples of contaminated desserts and the bleach used.

The Prosecutor’s Office requests three years in prison, while The woman’s defense denies the facts, something she did from the first moment the hotel management questioned her about what happened.