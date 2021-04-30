In Tobolsk (Tyumen region), a 20-year-old employee of a communications salon is awaiting trial for trading in information about the firm’s clients and partners. This was reported by the press service of the regional court.

The investigation believes that the young man, using his official position, gained access to the personal data of dozens of clients. He took a screenshot and sent it to the customer. For his services, the employee received 10.7 thousand rubles, the portal writes. “Our town”…

It also turned out that the defendant was selling information about the company’s partners. For these services, he also received 10.7 thousand rubles.

A criminal case was initiated under Art. 272 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal access to computer information”) and Art. 183 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal receipt and disclosure of information constituting commercial, tax or banking secrets”).

The investigation of the case has been completed and transferred to the Tobolsk City Court for consideration.

On April 27, Nikolai Murashov, deputy director of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents (NKTsKI), warned that there was a virus that could be used to steal data from Apple-branded computers.