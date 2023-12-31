An employee of a coffee shop in Belgorod, Sergei Shvetsov, told Izvestia on December 31 about the actions of the staff of the establishment, in which several people took refuge after the start of a terrorist attack on the city by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

“We worked as normal. That is, we go outside the counter – the walls and glass suddenly begin to shake. The first thing we did was tell everyone to move away from the windows. Some of the people came behind the counter and immediately hid. Someone simply walked deeper into the room. Since our stands are high, we immediately told them to sit down and waited for what would happen next,” Shvetsov said.

According to him, after the attacks the lights went out and some people hid in the coffee shop.

Shvetsov noted the prompt actions of the establishment’s manager, who immediately told customers that the nearby parking lot could be used as a shelter. During the calm after the attacks, people moved there, Izvestia’s interlocutor added.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the center of Belgorod on Saturday afternoon, December 30th. The Ministry of Defense indicated that the attacks were carried out with Vilkha missiles in prohibited cluster ammunition. According to the latest data, 22 people were killed and 109 residents were injured as a result of the shelling of Belgorod.

Upon the fact of the shelling, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a case under articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted murder”, “Murder”, “Deliberate destruction/damage of property”.

Earlier that day, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya at a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) said that the organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack against Belgorod will not go unpunished, Russia will respond to threats from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also called the West an accomplice in the crimes committed by the Kyiv regime, including the shelling of civilians in Belgorod. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the city was pre-planned and carefully prepared.

On the same day, the UN called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Belgorod a violation of international humanitarian law. They stated that attacks against civilians and infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable, and must be stopped immediately.

Also, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, appealed to international bodies with a demand to condemn the Ukrainian attack on the civilian population of the Russian city. She called the incident a terrible tragedy. The Russian Foreign Ministry was called for the same. They emphasized that the West is behind this blow by the Kyiv regime, which also bears full responsibility for it.