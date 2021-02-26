An employee in a large company believed that his suffering after the theft of his wallet of money would end after informing the police about the incident and seeking to extract a replacement for the lost cards inside, and he did not imagine that the incident was a prelude to a series of other crimes whose victim was without his knowledge, as he was surprised that an (Asian) person had impersonated His description and he extracted two phone lines in his name, and the bills of course accumulated on him until the value exceeded 12 thousand dirhams, in addition to renting a car in his name and committing an accident and violations with it, until the accused who posed as him was caught nearly four years after the crime, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai and from there to The Criminal Court sentenced him to one year in prison and a fine of 150,000 dirhams, after convicting him of forgery in an official document and unlawful use of it.

The victim said during the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he was on his way to his workplace in the Dubai Mall and his wallet was stolen from him on public transport, so he went to the relevant authority and filed a complaint, then he reported to the police about the items that were in the wallet and included the ID card, driver’s license, work card and three Bank cards, the amount of 300 dirhams.

He added that he initially thought that the thief was targeting the money that was in the wallet, but after one month he was surprised by an email sent to him from one of the two telecommunications companies informing him that he has an amount of 6719 accumulated on a phone number registered in his name, and an amount of 5414 on another number, and he must pay these bills, so he told the company That he does not know anything about these two numbers, and he did not know what to do in light of not using them.

He pointed out that the nightmare continued, as he was surprised by a letter sent to him after three months stating that he had committed a serious traffic violation, “a sudden deviation that led to a collision between two vehicles,” so he went to the competent police station to inquire about the violation, and confirmed that he had not committed any violations or accidents, and requested a summons The other party to identify him, so the owner of the damaged vehicle came and told the police that he was not the one who committed the accident.

For his part, an Asian driver affiliated with the car rental company said that he was assigned by his manager to deliver a car with a lease contract to a person in the Ras Al-Khor area, and he met with the renter, who assumed the status of the victim in this incident, and the latter showed his identity and driver’s license, so the driver filmed them with his phone, and signed The accused is on the lease contract and took possession of the car, and paid 2,100 dirhams for the rental of the vehicle for a month.

For his part, the accused admitted in the Public Prosecution investigations and the police inference report that he used the victim’s identity card and his driver’s license to rent the vehicle, and signed the lease contract, noting that he did so at the request of another fugitive defendant who gave him the identity and the license to defraud the car rental office in exchange for 500 Dirhams.

Whereas, the telecommunications company stated in a letter to the Public Prosecution that the two telephone lines were extracted in the name of the victim from one of the company’s branches in another emirate, and registered based on the original identity through an authorized distributor for the institution’s services.

After reviewing the case by the Dubai Criminal Court, it finally ruled guilty and imprisoned the accused for one year, followed by deportation, in addition to paying a fine of 150,000 dirhams.

