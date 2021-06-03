Two men were arrested this Thursday in the San Fernando district, accused of having defrauded an electronic sportswear sales company, of which they stole about 12 million pesos of their “electronic wallets” to then buy computer equipment and invest in cryptocurrencies.

According to investigators, one of the detainees I was an employee of the systems area of the scammed firm and, together with his accomplice, had the collaboration of at least two other employees who contributed their bank accounts to divert money from scams.

The arrests were made after six raids carried out by the DDI of San Isidro in San Fernando. Franco Augusto Findling (29) and Ramiro Leandro Ramirez (23) are the names of the suspects who will be investigated this Friday by the prosecutor María Virginia Toso, from the UFI of Don Torcuato.

Part of the equipment they bought with the silver from the scam.

It all started on March 20, when the Finance staff of the company, which is dedicated to the electronic sale of sportswear, detected a shortage of money from one of your Mercado Pago accounts.

According to the investigators, the fraud maneuvers continued until April, during which time some 45 transfers from two “electronic wallets” owned by the company to bank accounts for an amount greater than 12 million pesos.

The detainees used “computer manipulation techniques that altered the normal functioning of the computer system, known as’cracking‘, and obtained an illegitimate economic benefit for breach accounts that the company has registered with the Mercado Libre platform “.

More than 40 transfers

The suspects performed as “proof“a first transaction of 204 thousand pesos to an account in the name of a third person, which had a successful result.

Then they created a fake Mercado Libre profile (referred to in police jargon as “mule account“) to which constant deposits of large sums of money were made, the sources said.

An investigator told the news agency Telam that it is believed that between March 21 and April 18 there were “at least 43 transactions banks of approximately 250 thousand pesos each“.



They also used the accounts of two other female employees to divert the money.

It is also suspected that more than 2,500,000 pesos They were used by the detainees to buy computer objects and the rest was transferred to their own accounts or those of three other people, two of them also employees of the company.

With the money from the fraud, the detainees “mainly acquired computer equipment in computer stores” and that, through wiretapping, it was possible to establish that “both have businesses in common related to the purchase of cryptocurrencies“.

The affected company reported a total loss of $ 12,439,000 and the two main defendants were indicted for “defraud by means of computer manipulation techniques that alter the normal operation of a computer system or the transmission of data “.

With information from Télam

LM