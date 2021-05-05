The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld a judgment of a first instance court acquitting a reservation employee in a tourism company from the charge of seizing money in airline reservations and hotels for clients, and not supplying them to the company.

In the details, a company filed a lawsuit against one of its employees and requested that he be obligated to pay 60,000 dirhams and 12% late interest, explaining that she works in the field of ticketing and hotels, and the employee used to work for them, and during his work he seized sums of money for himself, as he booked airline tickets and hotel reservations for himself and for clients. Through the company, and received funds from them and did not deposit the amounts in the interest of the company.

The employee submitted a reply memorandum in which he concluded that the court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the case, that the jurisdiction is held by the labor court, that it is not permissible to consider the previous ruling thereon, and the case was not accepted for filing it prematurely, and the case was rejected due to its lack of evidence, and he denied signing any of the documents presented, demanding the plaintiff By submitting the original, as well as a scanned copy of the criminal judgment issued by the Money Prosecution Court, the judge in the presence of the judge acquitted him of the charge against him, and the court of first instance decided to dismiss the case, and obligated the company to pay the expenses.

The company did not accept the judgment and challenged it with the appeal, and the company’s defense submitted a memorandum in which it confirmed that the acquittal ruling issued by the Criminal Court is limited to what was decided in it, whether in its statement or its reasons, and that the judgment was based on the failure to present the original reservation book, despite the fact that reservations are made Via electronic devices that the employee has the password for, and the experience had to check those devices to find out the truth.

The court stated that the company had previously filed a criminal case against the employee on the subject of the seizure, and the Criminal Appeal Court issued an account expert clause, and accordingly the court concluded that the incident was surrounded by thick shadows of suspicion, and that there is no documentary evidence that the employee received the original receipt of the receipts book. The submitted one is a copy of it, and it was proven from the experience report that the complainant did not present the original book, which is the accusation document, and provided photocopies of the receipts, indicating that the criminal judgments are based on certainty and certainty, and the complainant did not prove her claim, and accordingly the court decided to uphold the acquittal judgment. The verdict has become final and made no appeal against it. She confirmed that the company did not provide evidence regarding the employee’s fault, supported the appealed judgment and obligated the company to pay the expenses.





