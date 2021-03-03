The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered a sales manager to pay 87,468 dirhams to her previous employer, the value of the money she misappropriated, in addition to compensation for the material damages that resulted from her crime.

The details of the case refer to a company filing a lawsuit against an employee, requesting that she pay her an amount of 72 thousand and 468 dirhams unjustly collected sums, and 50 thousand dirhams in reparation compensation, indicating that the defendant was working for her as a sales manager, and she is authorized to collect fees from The clients and supplied them, but they embezzled the claimed amount, and the company reported the incident and was found guilty under a criminal judgment.

The court stated that the proof of the criminal ruling issued in the presence of the defendant was convicted of the charge of squandering the amount owned by the company, as the defendant made transfers from the plaintiff’s work accounts to her personal account, which reached an amount of 72 thousand and 468 dirhams, pointing out that the defendant did not appear to pay any payment Or a defense in the case, in terms of quantity or subject matter, and no evidence was presented to prove its return to the claimed sum, which is fixed according to the penal provisions.

The court indicated that the plaintiff was entitled to compensation, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 87 thousand and 468 dirhams, and obligated the defendant to pay the fees, fees and attorney fees.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

