A European engineer filed a lawsuit against the company he works for, demanding that it pay 472,000 dirhams in arrears for about five months of her work as a chief engineer.

The first-degree civil court rejected the case, as it was filed in a way other than the law, but he appealed the ruling before the Dubai Court of Appeal, which overturned the initial ruling, affirming his commitment to the legal path, and returned the case to the Court of First Instance to consider its issue again.

In detail, a European engineer demanded his previous company and its manager to pay him an amount of 472,300 dirhams in compensation for the material, psychological and moral damages he had sustained, with a 12% legal interest, calculated from the date of the termination of the contract with him after about five months of joining it, with obligating them to fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

He based his lawsuit on the fact that the company had agreed with him to appoint him to the position of chief engineer at its headquarters in a Gulf country, with a monthly salary of 42 thousand dirhams, for an initial period of three months, subject to renewal, provided that the work week is complete, i.e. seven days without a weekly vacation.

The plaintiff said that the agreement obliges the company to pay all taxes related to the interior and insurance in the country in which it works, and to comply with the costs of airline tickets, all bills and costs of accommodation in a five-star hotel, food and drink, and other costs in the place where it is located, both in the Emirates or the country in which he works.

He indicated that the company renewed the contract with him after the end of the first three months, but he received an email after about two months from the company informing him of the termination of his services, and issued two checks to him for the amounts owed to him by the rest of the salaries for the period he worked with, one of which is worth 50 thousand dirhams. and the second with a value of 37 thousand dirhams, but when the plaintiff went to cash the two checks, it was found that there was no balance.

He stated that during the period in which he worked for the company, he spent 385,361 dirhams on food, housing, airline tickets and transportation, and 472,361 dirhams were allocated for his benefit, and the company refused to pay these dues.

After the case was deliberated before the Case Management Office, it was referred to the Court of First Instance, which ruled in its presence that the case was not accepted, to file it in a way other than the way established by law, as he had to first resort to the competent labor department before filing the case.

In addition, the plaintiff appealed the ruling of the first instance before the Court of Appeal in Dubai, reiterating his requests, and attributing the appeal to the fact that the appealed ruling violated the law, erred in its application, and resembled nullity and corruption in reasoning, shortcomings in causation, violation of the established papers, and unfairness of the right of defense.

After examining the appeal, the Court of Appeal stated that according to the evidence from the portfolio of documents, the plaintiff submitted a request to the competent labor department, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, before registering his case before the Court of First Instance, and receiving a response from the ministry via e-mail.

The court clarified that the legislator, although it required that the dispute be preceded by the submission of a request by the plaintiff to the competent labor department, which must by extension refer the dispute to the competent court, but the legislator only required that the employer or worker submit his request before filing the case to the labor department, and that The latter’s task is limited to trying to settle amicably, but if she is unable to settle, she must refer the dispute to the court within two weeks of submitting the request.

If the labor department fails to do so, or claims that it is not competent to file a complaint, the party to the conflict who resorted to it, whether the worker or the employer, is not to resort directly to the judiciary to claim his rights, so as not to harm any of them from the laxity of the labor department in doing what he imposed By law, and then the court ended up annulling the judgment of the first degree, and returning the case for consideration by the Court of First Instance again.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

