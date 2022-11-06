The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims obligated an employee to pay a food company in which he was working 10,000 dirhams in compensation for the material damages he sustained after defaming its products on the social networking site “Facebook”.

In the details, an Agthia company filed a lawsuit against an employee demanding that he pay her 100,000 dirhams in material and moral compensation, noting that the employee was working for her as a food supervisor, and after the end of the work relationship between them and receiving his dues, he published a post on his page on the social networking site “Facebook”. » He included defamation of the company for the purpose of maliciousness and vexation, and was convicted under a penal verdict.

The court confirmed that it is established from the penal judgment that the employee was referred to the criminal trial on charges of using information technology (Facebook) to attack the privacy of the victim. What he decided before the civil court and it is not permissible to re-examine the elements of responsibility, and then the corner of the error is available to the employee and proven against him.

The court indicated that the moral damage is limited to the natural person without the legal person, and the legal person is not entitled to claim compensation for moral damage, and his claim is limited to compensation for material damage, and it was established from the penal ruling that the defendant was convicted of the charge of assaulting the privacy of the claimant, and what the defendant had done was It is considered defamation of the plaintiff due to the abusive expressions contained in the publication he prepared for the foodstuffs that the plaintiff supplies, and the court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff 10,000 dirhams, and obligated the defendant to pay fees and expenses and rejected other requests.