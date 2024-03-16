An American employee working as an air traffic controller was surprised to be arrested while returning from his country via Dubai International Airport, after 20 bullets of ammunition were found in his travel bag. The competent customs inspector took the legal procedures followed when seizing items that are prohibited from being brought into the country, and the accused was referred to the prosecution. The public demanded that he be punished in accordance with the Weapons and Ammunition Law, and in turn referred him to the Dubai Misdemeanor Court, which acquitted him after being convinced that he had entered it by mistake.

The prosecution witness from the Dubai Customs Department stated that while he was on duty at Dubai Airport, he became suspicious of the accused’s bag, after the inspection device detected the presence of bullets in its outer pocket. Then, they stopped him and searched his bag to discover that it contained 16 small-sized bullets and four bullets. Medium sized bullets.

When the accused was questioned in the police evidence report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he denied intentionally bringing the ammunition, stating that he left the country via Dubai Airport, heading to New York, in possession of three bags, and when he arrived there, he traveled to several destinations within the United States, carrying a licensed firearm, and during his return to the headquarters He lived in New York, put the weapon in a bag, and the bullets in the outer pocket of another bag that he used to travel to the Emirates, and then came to the country without realizing that he had forgotten the bullets in the bag.

The accused said that he was “shocked when he was stopped by the customs inspector, and was surprised by the presence of the bullets,” pointing out that he has been working as an air traffic controller in the country for about 13 years, and has a weapons license in his country. He did not intend to bring the bullets, and presented to the court a license card to carry a weapon in America.

In turn, the legal representative of the accused, lawyer Muhammad Abdullah Al-Rida, said that “his client was in a normal state when he came to the state, and by virtue of his work he is well aware of the things that are prohibited from bringing,” noting that the bullets were in the outer pocket of the bag, even if he deliberately brought them for any purpose. He hid it professionally to make it difficult to find.

The accused adhered to his statements during the court, denying the charge against him, and insisting that he did not know that the bullets were in the bag, and that they had been placed by mistake.

For its part, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that it had investigated the case and carefully considered its circumstances and the evidentiary evidence on which the accusation was based, and it sees from the entirety of the papers that attributing this charge to the accused does not reach the lowest level in the court’s conscience, and does not rise to the level of its conviction.

She explained that what is established in the Court of Cassation’s jurisprudence is that it is sufficient to establish the crime of possession or possession of a firearm or ammunition without a license merely by physical possession, whether long or short, regardless of the motive, even if the matter was incidental or emergency, and that the occurrence of this crime only requires general criminal intent. , which is achieved by simply obtaining or possessing a firearm or ammunition without a license with knowledge and awareness.

Based on this, it was not proven in the court’s doctrine that the accused intended to possess firearms or bring them into the country without the authorization of the competent authorities, with knowledge and awareness, especially since he maintained that he traveled to places he usually carried his licensed weapon, and forgot the bullets in the bag.

The court stated that it is not consistent with reason, logic, and the instinct of caution for the accused to know that he possesses those bullets and not try to hide them in a professional manner, and therefore the issue of his knowledge is questionable to the court, and therefore it acquits him.

