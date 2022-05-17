The Dubai Criminal Court convicted an (Arab) employee, who blackmailed his sister’s husband with pictures of romantic conversations between him and an account in the name of a woman on the “Facebook” network, where the wife filmed the romantic conversations, and sent them to her brother, who threatened the husband to send copies of them to his workplace in one of the Well-known schools, to defame his reputation with their management and parents of students, and published on social networks, and sent to his family in his country, due to family disputes between the victim and his wife, which extended to the court yards.

In detail, the husband said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that there are family issues between him and his wife before the Sharia courts. A woman, blackmailed and threatened to send a picture of the conversation to his manager at work, parents of students, and acquaintances in his country.

The victim revealed that his wife, with whom he had a disagreement, took pictures of the romantic conversations, and sent them to his manager at work, with the intent of harming him in the place where he works, so he initiated a criminal complaint regarding the incident.

For his part, the accused admitted in the investigations of the Public Prosecution Office of threatening and blackmailing his sister’s husband, so it referred him to the Criminal Court, which sentenced him in absentia to a fine of 3000 dirhams. He objected to the verdict, so that the case was considered again by the court that upheld his conviction, and reduced the fine to 2000 dirhams.

During his trial, the accused had pleaded guilty to the accusation, due to family disputes between them, but the court responded that the accusation was a substantive aspect of defense that did not originally require an explicit response from the court, as long as the response implicitly benefited from the judiciary’s conviction based on the evidence provided by the ruling.

It based its conviction on the confession of the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, in line with the statements of the victim, noting that the confession came from a free and conscious will that reassures her.

She explained that the legal threat is every phrase that would disturb the victim, inflict terror on himself, or cause him to fear a danger that is intended to inflict himself or his money, and is punishable, whether in writing or verbally, and it is not required to be accompanied by a request, and this is achieved in the incident, so A person accused of a felony is convicted of threatening to commit a felony or attributing matters dishonorable or dishonorable through a computer network or information technology means.



