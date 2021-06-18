The Dubai Court of Appeal acquitted an (Arab) employee, the court of the first degree had previously convicted him and sentenced him to six months in prison, followed by deportation, on charges of threatening a man, his wife and his daughter with death, and insulting them with indecent words, as well as insulting the divine, due to the severing of their relationship with him, And the wife blocked him “Block” on the “WhatsApp” application.

The legal representative of the accused, lawyer Badr Abdullah Khamis, argued that there is an impediment to criminal responsibility, which is that the accused suffers from emotional disturbance due to a health condition that affects his ability in his emotions and feelings, and his loss of awareness, which makes him not responsible for committing the crime.

The first victim said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that the accused had been sending text messages to his wife and daughter containing death threats and attributing indecent acts to them, due to the severing of their relationship with him, and his refusal to befriend his family.

After examining the case, the Court of Appeals acquitted the accused of the charges against him.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

