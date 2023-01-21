The Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanor Court acquitted an employee of a contracting company (an Asian) of the charge of embezzling a credit card owned by the company in which he works, “because the lawsuit was devoid of any firm arguments and evidence, which cast doubt on the accusations against him.”

The Public Prosecution Office in Ras al-Khaimah had accused the employee of “squandering a credit card owned by the contracting company he works for, which was handed over to him as a trust to hand it over to the victim, but he embezzled it for himself.”

On the other hand, the defendant’s attorney demanded that his client be acquitted of the accusations against him, as the papers were devoid of any evidence, and his client insisted on denying the accusations against him.

And according to the lawsuit papers, the director of the contracting company discovered the existence of a cash withdrawal process from an automatic teller machine, from a credit card belonging to his company, in the amount of 55 thousand and 500 dirhams in three installments, so he contacted his partner and informed him to withdraw the amounts from the card.

The latter replied that he left the country, and left the card with one of the company’s employees to hand it over to him, without telling him his name.

The Public Prosecution took over the correspondence with the concerned bank to empty the surveillance cameras, but it discovered that the device was closed.

The court stated that the accusations attributed to the accused were abstract, and that the case file was devoid of any firm evidence that he had committed the accusations attributed to him, which cast doubt on the accusation.

