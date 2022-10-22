The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court rejected a lawsuit filed by an employee in an educational institution, accusing his ex-wife of seizing an official document of his work, and obligated the plaintiff to pay expenses, fees, and attorney fees.

The details of the case refer to a man who filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, in which he demanded to oblige her to hand him over the original papers and official papers in her possession, of his employer, bearing his signature, indicating that he works in an educational agency, and he edited an official document in which he proves his work, and the plaintiff has During the marital relationship, she seized this document for her personal benefit, and used it a year after their divorce, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum, requesting the rejection of the case.

The supervising judge decided to interrogate the plaintiff and the defendant in person, and the plaintiff decided that the document requested to be returned from the defendant is a single document signed manually and not electronically, and that the original document is with the defendant and not a copy of it, and by questioning the defendant, she decided that the original document was not in her possession, and that she had one photo Only from the document, not the original, and she found it at home when the prosecutor asked her to clean the house after he left.

The plaintiff decided that this photo was only one of her, and submitted a copy of it to the court, when she wanted to prove that her husband, the plaintiff, works in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and she also maintained that she did not have the original, and decided that the plaintiff had previously submitted a report against her to the police regarding this document, and after investigation With her, the report has been preserved.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court stated that it is stipulated in Article 1 of the Evidence Law that “the plaintiff must prove his right, and the defendant has the right to deny it,” noting that the plaintiff demands that the defendant be obligated to return to him the original document in question, not his copy that the defendant acknowledged exist. She has, and the papers were devoid of any evidence of the existence of the original with the defendant, and she denied its existence, and the plaintiff did not request any of the investigation procedures to prove the validity of what he claims.