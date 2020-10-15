Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan said goodbye to the world on 29 April. His elder son Babil often remembers him and shares photos with him on social media. This time Babil has shared a photo of both of them with Irfan sitting by the lake. Babil has written in remembrance of father Irfan that I love how you still touch my soul today. In this photo, Irrfan Khan has a camera in his hand and he is seen taking a photo of Babil. After posting this photo, Irfan’s fans are also remembering him.

Babil wrote in his emotional post that, “I love how you touch my soul even today when I change places while walking along the banks of the lake.” I made that leap after knowing that she was a comic. You said that’s all you have to do. ” Commenting on this emotional post, Irfan’s wife also wrote that he too has imprisoned the moment and he has still kept this sweater. Wife Sutapa wrote that “I still keep this sweater of yours to capture this moment”.

Read Babil’s Instagram post –

Irfan’s elder son Babil often writes posts remembering his father. On this photo too, the fans are unable to live without remembering Irrfan. One fan writes that “this is a very beautiful photo”. Others write like this, remembering that “Irfan is still alive in our memories”. Another fan writes that “Babil, your posts are so velvety and satisfying what to say”.

This post has been shared by thousands of fans of Irrfan. Both wife Sutapa and Babil keep posting photos on their social media remembering Irrfan. Recently, Babil shared a photo of Irfan’s flower-decorated grave.