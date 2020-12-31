On 29th April this year, the brightest star of Hindi cinema was forever away from us. Although they cannot be forgotten, but they say that the age changes with the times. But one person who can never forget Irrfan Khan is his wife Sutapa Sikdar who does not forget to remember him on every special occasion. When the time comes to welcome the new year, he still remembers Irrfan and has written an emotional note to his name.

How do I say goodbye to 2020 – Sutapa

Remembering her husband Irfan, Sutapa Sikdar wrote – “It is difficult to tell 2020 the worst year because you were with me this year too. Last year, on this day you were with me in planting saplings and making bird’s nest. How do I say goodbye to 2020! Irfan I do not know how I will welcome 2021 !! “

Both had love marriage

Sutapa and Irfan knew each other from the time of NSD when both were together in this academy. It was here that the two met, they became friends, fell in love and became partners again. Every good and bad phase together lived. But on 29 April this year, Irfan Khan lost the battle of life. He was fighting a battle against cancer for 2 years. His health worsened in the last week of April, he was hospitalized but could not be saved.

Irrfan’s last film to be released in 2021

In the year 2021, Irrfan Khan’s last film will be released. The Song of Scorpions will be released. However, the release date is not yet confirmed. The film was set on a Rajasthani backdrop which was screened at the Locarno Film Festival in 2017. At the same time, after 3 years, it will be released in India. And it will be dedicated to the late Irrfan Khan.

