The series “Descendants” is recognized as the best drama series by the US Television Academy.

The 72nd Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles. It was broadcast by the ABC TV channel.

The awards for Best Actor and Actor in a Drama Series went to Jeremy Strong (The Descendants) and Zendaya (Euphoria). Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and Julia Garner (The Ozark) received an Emmy for their supporting roles in the drama series.

Note that the series “Sheets Creek” and “The Keepers” won the nominations for “Best Comedy Series” and “Best Short Series”.

An Emmy for Best Comedy Series went to actors Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy from Shitts Creek. And the awards for supporting roles were won by Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy from the same series.

Daniel Levy also received an award for Best Screenplay for a Comedy Series.

Recall that the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has been awarding the Emmy since 1946. This is one of the most prestigious awards for work on the television screen.