A medical team in the Emirates achieved a global scientific breakthrough by treating a female citizen who became pregnant with stage 4 breast cancer, until she successfully gave birth. The case was recorded in a prestigious American scientific journal as a medical achievement occurring for the first time globally in the UAE.

The President of the Emirates Oncology Society, Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, on behalf of the medical team supervising the case, revealed the first recorded case in the world of a successful pregnancy for a female citizen with stage 4 breast cancer.

Coinciding with the announcement of the first case of its kind, the medical research was published in the well-known medical journal “Curious,” published in the United States of America. Those responsible for this case published their scientific research that documented this case after evaluating it as the first recorded case that was announced in scientific and research references around the world.

Professor Humaid Al Shamsi said in a tweet on social media that this case is a scientific and medical miracle, as cancer patients with any type of cancer in the fourth or advanced stage are unable to become pregnant due to the nature of the cancer and the inability to stop treatment for long months. Which may lead to worsening of the cancer and then death.

Medical research revealed that there was a previous similar case of a patient with breast cancer (stage four) who tried to get pregnant, but unfortunately the pregnancy ended with the death of both the patient and the fetus.

The patient underwent a medical evaluation specialized in treating complex cancer cases, and another team specialized in complicated pregnancy cases as well, and she also underwent numerous examinations during pregnancy to ensure the safety of the patient and the fetus. The patient had a ruptured membrane in late pregnancy, which forced her to go to a nearby hospital, and the rupture caused premature birth several weeks before the due date. Despite this, the child was born healthy and well, and his condition was carefully evaluated by specialists in newborns, with a special evaluation of the heart and arteries, as the treatment his mother was receiving may lead to congenital heart defects.

Although the pregnancy was sudden and unplanned, the patient, while receiving smart treatments for the cancer that had afflicted her since 2015, underwent chemical, smart, and surgical treatments, in an attempt to control her condition and treat breast cancer in its advanced stage. This intensive treatment plan – over a period of years – culminated in complete control of the disease, and then the patient underwent continuous treatment, which she took after several weeks, and continued this treatment for several years, despite the occurrence of some complications in the heart muscles while receiving this intensive treatment.

The research was subjected to scientific scrutiny by nine specialized and independent researchers before its publication. It is common practice that there is usually scrutiny by two or three independent researchers, but due to the rarity of the condition and the difficulty of achieving a successful pregnancy in such a complex health condition, the matter required scientific scrutiny. Larger.

The patient thanked the Lord of the Worlds for His grace, grace, and success, and said that despite all the scientific challenges, God’s power is greater than everything, and she thanked God for the safety and health of her infant. She also appreciated the efforts of the medical team who accompanied her during this period, and the efforts of the UAE in providing the best treatment methods for cancer patients without the need to travel abroad.

Al Shamsi stated in the summary of the published research that although this case constitutes a success for the mother, the child, and the treating team, the medical team does not recommend pregnancy for women with various cancers in the advanced stages, due to the danger of pregnancy to the health of the mother and the fetus, and if any pregnancy occurs again, there is a need To be carefully evaluated by the specialized team to avoid complications for the mother and fetus as a result of cancer treatments that could lead to birth defects and death.

Al Shamsi appreciated the great and unlimited support from the leadership, by providing the best medicines and equipment that help doctors and specialists in all medical fields, especially in the field of cancer and tumors, and supports the ability of specialist doctors to provide the best modern medical methods for treating cancer in the country. The Emirates Oncology Society participated in the European Oncology Conference, which is one of the largest oncology conferences in the world, as it allows researchers and doctors specializing in the field of cancer to discuss the best methods and the latest technologies and medications for cancer patients, and also to discuss the most important cases of success in treating cancer patients, where participants are shared This expertise improves the treatment of patients around the world.

