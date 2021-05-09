An Emirati scientific study conducted by researchers from Khalifa University, the United Arab Emirates, and the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health confirmed that the emergence of symptoms of “Covid-19” disease is often linked to the presence of certain factors, most notably the nature of work.

And it identified five categories with symptoms of the virus, which included workers in the health care sector, aviation, and tourism services, in addition to the elderly, and people with one chronic disease, as a minimum.

The study monitored the cases of “Covid-19”, which show symptoms, and other cases that do not appear on them, with the aim of determining the social demographic characteristics, the patient’s movement record, the nature of work, and chronic diseases, in preparation for shedding light on the pivotal relationship between them and the current symptoms.

Knowing the reasons that may limit the appearance of symptoms on the carrier of the virus will contribute to protecting the population and stopping the spread of the disease.

The study, which is the first of its kind in the field of positive cases of the “Covid-19” virus in the country, was published in the prestigious scientific journal “Plus One”.

The researchers identified the characteristics associated with the symptoms appearing in the injured. They revealed a relationship between old age, the nature of work, chronic diseases and the appearance of disease symptoms.

Dr. Joan Acuna, from Khalifa University, said that the strategy to contain the outbreak of the “Covid-19” virus included monitoring and examining a large number of people infected with the virus. Reports of the first two cases that showed symptoms of the disease showed that they belonged to two members of the cycling team, who arrived in the UAE last February. In addition, 693 people were monitored and examined within two days.

Tracking and examining this group makes it possible to reveal the number of people who are likely to be carriers of the virus without showing symptoms on them.

He added: “According to the results of the research, patients who did not show symptoms formed the largest proportion, while symptoms appeared on those with chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension.”

He explained that “the incidence of chronic diseases indicates the patient’s old age, and consequently the low level of his immune system,” noting that “diabetics suffer from a lack of energy in immune cells, which weakens the level of the immune system response to the virus, while drugs for patients with stress that reduce levels of pressure contribute to The blood increases the level of the patient’s viral load, which leads to the emergence of symptoms of the virus ».

Akuna added: “The research showed that a large percentage of HIV cases in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi were without symptoms, which means the need to follow preventive measures and increase the level of awareness among the population, especially since these cases are a basic criterion for further studies in the future.”

He pointed out that the link between symptoms, contact, age and work conditions is crucial to achieving public health prevention and imposing precautionary measures.

Viral load

The study confirmed that patients who do not show symptoms of infection with the “Covid-19” virus have the same viral load as those with symptoms.

She indicated that coughing is one of the most prominent symptoms of infection with “Covid-19”.





