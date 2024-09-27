Emirati student Ali Humaid Al-Loughani received a scarf and leadership medal at the Sixth International Exhibition of Inventions and Commerce held in the British capital, London, in which he participated under the sponsorship and support of the Dubai Digital Authority, outperforming 285 inventors from various countries of the world, despite the fact that he is the youngest participant in the international event.

This comes within the framework of Dubai’s keenness to nurture talented and innovative people in various fields, and to provide them with the necessary support through various institutions and bodies to enable them to continue their path towards the future.

In detail, the Emirati inventor Ali Al-Loughani presented two projects of his invention: the “Preventing Ship Accidents” project, which adopts artificial intelligence techniques and aims to protect ships and enhance safety in the maritime navigation sector to high levels, in addition to the “HydroPower” project for generating hybrid energy, which combines Solar energy, hydrogen fuel cells, and employing Internet of Things technologies.

In addition to the leadership scarf and medal, which is the highest honor in this event, Al-Loughani also received a gold medal for the two projects in which he participated.

He was also honored by the Inventors’ Union in Romania, Norton University in Cambodia and the National University of Science and Technology in Bucharest.

The ship accident prevention system project, in which Al-Loughani participated, relies on artificial intelligence technologies, and is an advanced innovation that aims to enhance safety levels in the maritime navigation sector through advanced technologies that monitor and analyze potential risks while sailing.

The project’s technology relies on collecting detailed data about sea state, ship speed, and weather conditions in real time, and analyzing them using artificial intelligence techniques.

Based on these analyses, the system is able to make proactive decisions to avoid collisions and marine accidents that could threaten the safety of passengers and cause significant damage to ships and marine infrastructure.

This innovative project can be part of global efforts to enhance sustainability in maritime transport, as it contributes to reducing the environmental impacts of maritime accidents such as oil spills and the resulting pollution.

In addition, the system contributes to protecting marine life and ensuring that global trade movement continues smoothly and safely.

The “HydroPower” project, in which Al-Loughani used Internet of Things technologies, aims to create a hybrid energy system by combining solar energy and hydrogen fuel cells, to provide a sustainable and efficient energy source.

The project depends on converting solar energy into electrical energy using solar panels, and then using this energy to produce hydrogen through the electrolysis process. The hydrogen is stored and later used to generate electricity through hydrogen fuel cells, which contributes to reducing dependence on fossil fuels and reducing carbon emissions.

The project consists of solar panels that convert sunlight into electrical energy, hydrogen fuel cells that generate electricity by reacting hydrogen with oxygen, a charge controller to regulate electrical voltage, batteries to store electrical energy, and an electrolysis generator to produce hydrogen from water.

The project aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, enhance energy sustainability, and improve the efficiency of energy storage. It contributes to achieving sustainable development goals, especially in the field of clean energy and climate action, and is considered a model of renewable energy that is widely applicable in the future.

Student Ali Al-Loughani has a record full of creativity and invention, as he has previously won a number of awards and honors for his efforts and achievements. Last year, he won the award of the 34th session of the Technology, Innovation and Invention Exhibition in Malaysia, for his invention of a robot that helps senior citizens in their daily affairs using Internet technologies. Things, where he won second place in the young inventors category out of 700 competing inventors from 19 countries around the world.

• The Emirati inventor presented two projects of his invention: “Ship Accident Prevention Project” and “HydroPower” for generating hybrid energy.

• The achievement reflects Dubai’s keenness to nurture and support talented and innovative people in various fields.