Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE has a proven track record in relying on clean and renewable energy, as it has become a pioneer in adopting international best practices in the energy sector, along with the latest global technological developments, which has been reinforced by the launch of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which targets a mixture of renewable and clean energy sources. To ensure a balance between economic needs and environmental goals, and to reduce dependence on other fuel sources over the next three decades.

The UAE seeks to expand the areas of environmentally friendly energy use, relying on the latest innovations that drive the path of sustainable development, foremost of which is the shift towards hydrogen production, whether from renewable energy sources, or from fossil fuel sources, which is currently considered the most competitive in terms of cost, which amounts to 1.5 dollars per kilogram.

The UAE plans to be among the leading countries in the export of hydrogen with a share of up to 25% of the global hydrogen market by 2030, which contributes to the diversification of sources of clean energy production in the world, which is in line with the goals of the axis of the road to achieving climate neutrality within the “Sustainability” campaign. Wataniya», which was recently launched in conjunction with the preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change «COP28», which will be held from November 30 to December 12 of this year in Dubai Expo City, as the UAE seeks to achieve the goals of climate neutrality, including It is in line with the country’s national orientations and strategic plans.

Inexhaustible energy

Hydrogen is one of the green energy sources that enhance the UAE’s green transition, as the UAE has the first plant in the Middle East to produce green hydrogen.

Hydrogen is also considered a renewable source of energy, as it constitutes about 75% of the mass of the universe, and it is 14 times lighter than air, and it does not cause carbon emissions when burned, as only water results from its combustion process, and each kilogram of hydrogen contains the same energy that it contains. 2.8 kilograms of gasoline. The biggest challenge is the process of storing hydrogen, which is not an easy process, given its extreme light weight, as its transportation requires undergoing cooling in order to reduce its size and store it at a temperature of -253 degrees Celsius, which means that the process of storing and transporting it is very expensive.

competitive advantages

The UAE has the foundations and competitive advantages that make it one of the largest and least expensive low-carbon hydrogen producers in the world, as the country enjoys significant advantages in hydrogen production such as the availability of solar energy, natural gas reservoirs suitable for blue hydrogen, existing energy infrastructure, and trade partnerships. Hydrogen is divided into a number of types according to the extent to which it is free of carbon, and on top of it comes green hydrogen, which is produced by electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar energy.

The second type, gray hydrogen, is produced from fossil fuels, particularly natural gas or coal, which undergo steam reforming to release hydrogen from hydrocarbon molecules, a process that also releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

As for blue hydrogen, it results from the transformation of gray hydrogen into blue hydrogen when the carbon dioxide emissions from its production are captured through carbon capture technology, which reduces its impact on the environment.

balanced strategy

Green hydrogen is one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality to support the green economy. The issue of climate change and global warming. Green hydrogen is expected to reduce the costs of producing clean energy and raise its production efficiency.

The UAE is pursuing a balanced strategy that includes blue and green hydrogen, as the expansion of blue hydrogen production is more accessible, and therefore it is an important element to support the growth of the emerging global market.

Blue hydrogen is currently considered less expensive and an important step towards developing a low-carbon hydrogen economy, however the cost of producing green hydrogen is expected to decrease over time.

natural potential

The UAE is characterized by great natural potential, in addition to its existing infrastructure and high production capabilities for both types. Competitive blue hydrogen production in the UAE is enabled by abundant and competitive quantities of hydrocarbons, existing large-scale hydrogen and ammonia production facilities, and large scale carbon capture and storage capabilities. wide.

A number of factors stand behind the ease of producing both types of clean, low-carbon hydrogen in the UAE, the most important of which is the availability of strong infrastructure and export facilities in the UAE, in addition to the country’s geographical location in the middle between major markets, and a stable and business-friendly environment.

proactive steps

The Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” has launched many green hydrogen initiatives, as it is taking proactive steps to develop and invest in strategic projects and build platforms that can be expanded and developed in major markets, and this would contribute to supporting global carbon removal efforts and the UAE’s endeavors to achieve climate neutrality, in addition to To develop the local green hydrogen industry, which will bring great value to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and contribute to the diversification of the economy.

Masdar seeks to produce one million tons of green hydrogen by 2030, as the company focuses on meeting the demand for green hydrogen at the local and global levels by targeting key sectors, which include aviation, ammonia, steel, maritime transport, energy, refining, and heavy transport. .

Masdar was a pioneer in investing in green hydrogen, as the company is currently working to lead qualitative initiatives in this vital sector, including the establishment of a pilot plant project in Masdar City, the leading sustainable city in Abu Dhabi, to explore opportunities for developing green hydrogen, sustainable fuel and kerosene production. of electricity for transport and aviation purposes in cooperation with local and international partners.

Ambitious plans

The UAE has set ambitious plans that consolidate its orientation towards clean energy, by targeting the acquisition of 25% of the low-carbon hydrogen fuel market by 2030, and to achieve this goal, the country is implementing more than 7 projects in the field of hydrogen targeting major export markets, such as Japan and South Korea. Germany, India, and other markets in Europe and East Asia.

The projects include: a world-class low-carbon ammonia production facility with a production capacity of one million metric tons per year within the new integrated “Taziz” industrial system, and the green hydrogen project within the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, which is the first facility to produce solar photovoltaic energy and green hydrogen in the country. Middle East and North Africa region, Khalifa Industrial City, and the green ammonia project for Taqa and Abu Dhabi Ports.

growth opportunities

ADNOC is working on the implementation of many projects and initiatives aimed at taking advantage of the opportunities offered by hydrogen, and today ADNOC produces more than 300 thousand tons annually of hydrogen in its refining and petrochemical facilities, and these quantities are used mainly for industrial purposes, and ADNOC also works It is currently implementing plans to increase its hydrogen production to 500,000 tons per year, while it is exploring several new growth opportunities in the field of hydrogen.

Accelerated development

The green hydrogen project, which was implemented by DEWA in cooperation with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, is considered a key project in supporting the UAE’s endeavors to achieve global competitiveness in the green hydrogen market, which is witnessing rapid development and progress. Steady, as studies indicate that the production of green hydrogen will increase by 57% annually, to reach 5.7 million tons in 2030, and its market size is expected to reach more than $ 400 billion.

The green hydrogen project contributes to achieving competitive prices in the production of green hydrogen.