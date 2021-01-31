Dubai (Union)

Dr. Saif Al-Qassem, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, has published a pioneering study on the molecular mechanisms in the human body.

Dr. Saif Al-Qassem collaborated with a team of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania to conduct a study on dinin, entitled “Controllable Intermediate Light Chain 1-Transformer Interaction that Modifies Daenin’s Activity in a Charge-Specific Way” Danein is a molecular driver responsible for the transport of many cellular charges, plays a pivotal role in cell division, and is under the control of viruses when the body is infected with them.

The study shows that the defect in the mechanism of action of danein is often associated with neurodevelopmental disorders. Dr. Saif Al-Qassem and his co-study co-authors have combined crystal structures with quantum-biophysical correlation and kinetic experiments to provide critically important accurate analyzes of the molecular basis for activating the motility of a dynamin, which is vitally important.

Structural and biophysical methodologies are extremely important for understanding the molecular functions in the context of disease and infection, which contributes directly to strengthening efforts to develop drugs and treatments. The importance of these methodologies has clearly emerged through the efforts made to develop many Covid-19 vaccines, which did not It wouldn’t have happened without a deep understanding of the precise atomic structure of virus particles.