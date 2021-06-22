DUBAI (Reuters) – Tappy, a postpaid shopping platform operating in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates where shoppers do not pay interest on installment purchases, said on Tuesday it had secured $50 million in debt financing that it will use as working capital.

California-based Partners for Growth will offer the facility, which Tapie said is “the largest debt facility ever raised by a financial technology firm in the Middle East and North Africa.”

“This is just to finance the transactions that take place on our platform,” CEO Hossam Arab told Reuters.

The debt is expected to finance operations over the next year or so and the facilities can be increased.

Tappy is one of several fintech companies offering short-term online credit and says it is benefiting as the pandemic accelerates the shift towards online spending and payments.

This year, Saudi Arabia-based Tamara raised $110 million in equity and debt financing, while Australian Zip Corporation It will acquire shares in Dubai-based Spotty for $16 million.

Dubai-based Tappy has raised $32 million in equity capital since its inception in 2019.

Arab said that TAPI will start working in all six Gulf Arab states by the end of this year.