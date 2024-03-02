Emirati researcher, Maryam Al-Hafiti (23 years old), devoted most of her effort to protecting the marine environment, by studying its genetic diversity and evaluating its environmental condition, to pave the way towards a more sustainable future, and her love for the marine environment increased after she studied biochemistry two years ago at the UAE University, as I discovered that the beauty of the environment lies in understanding the genetic secrets of marine organisms, and from here I embarked on an underwater expedition to study genetic diversity and assess the environmental condition of seawater in the Emirate of Fujairah.

Al-Hafiti, who currently works at the Fujairah Research Center affiliated with the Fujairah Environment Authority, believes that every individual in society must make a positive change in the environment and nature surrounding him by preserving it, and contributing to reducing the negative effects resulting from some of the negative practices of individuals towards it, pointing out: Immediately after graduating from university, she searched for her passion, which is assessing the environmental condition and studying marine genes, where she found what she was looking for at the Fujairah Research Center, which had begun a project to study and collect samples of marine organisms such as dolphins, fish and sharks.

She added that she genetically analyzed the results of the samples collected for the project, and then began the environmental genetic analysis system for the seawater of the Emirate of Fujairah, by taking water samples and studying all marine organisms that crossed or lived in it, in order to maintain its sustainability, in addition to knowing Microbial substances in seawater, the extent of the presence of marine pollutants, the percentage of heavy metals, and others, with the aim of monitoring water quality, protecting marine organisms from any pollutants, and working to reduce them.

As she delved deeper into the intense scientific study of marine life, Al-Hafiti felt its beauty, and it seemed to her that the sea held exciting secrets waiting to be discovered. Despite not knowing how to swim, she felt a passion to explore the depths of the sea with all its wonders and beauty. She decided to challenge her fears and face the mystery, so she entered the world of swimming. She relied on the lessons and training that helped her learn to swim and gain confidence in seawater. Indeed, she overcame her challenges with a strong will and relentless determination in a short period of time, where she obtained a diving license. Al-Hafiti said: “After I obtained my diving license, I ventured into the depths of the seas, and I felt as if I had entered a portal into an unknown world full of life and mystery. Every diving experience is unparalleled, and I gained a deep understanding of the challenges facing the marine environment.”

She pointed out that the diving license enabled her to participate in projects affiliated with the Fujairah Research Center that require entering the sea, such as the oyster reef cultivation initiative, in cooperation with Atlantis Dubai and Dibba Bay Oysters, which is considered an innovative project, aiming to protect natural habitats and preserve the diversity of marine life, especially in As coral reefs continued to decline, oyster shells were collected from restaurants in the Emirate of Fujairah, in cooperation with the Oyster Farms Project, and placed in the sea with the aim of creating habitats for marine life. She pointed out that the project is considered an important step in preserving the marine environment and enhancing its diversity, as oyster reefs work to attract fish and provide natural habitats for their reproduction, and thanks to the seawater purification process carried out by oyster reefs, the sites in which they were placed have become a safe and ideal haven for fish reproduction. Locally, and improving the marine environment in general, stressing that it is ready for any future initiative that contributes to preserving and enhancing the marine environment in various parts of the country.

Maryam Al-Hafiti:

. Every individual in society must make a positive change in the environment and nature surrounding him.