An Emirati plane arrived at Port Sudan airport today, carrying 50 tons of urgent medical supplies and supplies, and basic drugs to treat injuries and emergency surgeries in Sudan.

Sending the plane comes within the framework of the continuous relief efforts of the UAE in supporting the brotherly Sudanese people and embodying its humanitarian vision.

UAE medical supplies include a wide range of medicines for trauma and emergency wounds, medicines such as antibiotics, non-steroidal drugs, anti-inflammatories, medical wound dressings, gauze packs, wound debridement kits and surgical tapes.

The UAE is among the first countries to initiate direct aid to Sudan, as part of its continued keenness to provide support to the brothers.

It is worth noting that the UAE, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, sent a plane carrying 30 tons of supplies and urgent medical aid, and another plane carrying 30 tons of food aid.