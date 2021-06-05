Dubai (Etihad)

Today, the UAE National Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded with its second day of competition at Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Club in Dubai with the crowning of champions in the purple, brown and black belt categories for women and men.

The Jiu-Jitsu Federation organized the tournament, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Association for Professional Jiu-Jitsu and the Dubai Sports Council, where the competitions over the two days attracted wide competitions from the brightest stars of the game. The second day’s competitions witnessed the presence of a number of members of the Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the Dubai Sports Council and representatives of the federation’s strategic partners .

The competitions were attended by Abdel Moneim Al Sayed Mohammed Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, First Vice President of the International Federation, Tariq Al Bahri, Director of the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, Rashid Hamad, Chief Events Executive at Dubai Sports Council, Ahmed Al Janahi, Executive Director of Sports Games at Al Nasr Club, and Mansour Rahma Al Falasi, Member of the Board Management of Al-Nasr Sports Games and game supervisor.

At the end of the second day’s competitions, the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club won first place with 60,900 points. Palms Sports Academy 777 team came second with 49,900 points, and Commando Group ranked third with 29,100 points.

In the country rankings, the UAE champions managed to reap the lion’s share with 98,400 points and 95 colored medals, so that the Brazilian stars ranked runner-up with 61,100 points and 65 colored medals, and ranked third in favor of the Russian players with 20,800 points and 21 colored medals.

Commenting on the tournament, Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi said: Over the two days of the tournament, we witnessed enthusiastic fights between the champions and champions of Ju-Jitsu from various clubs and academies of the country, with the participation of a large number of world stars from different continents, who entered the fight mat and presented performance levels no less than those we are used to. Among them in the world championships, and this distinguished performance is not new to the UAE champions, whether from our Emirati players or the international players who have become their second home because of the great support they have experienced in the sport of jiu-jitsu.

He added: Our mission in the Jiu-Jitsu Federation revolves around the dissemination and development of the game and the manufacture of heroes and heroines who are able to win titles on various platforms, to consolidate their presence in our society and enhance national identity. As part of our endeavor, the various clubs continue to provide support to the game and its players, as the good hosting that we witnessed over the two days of the tournament at Al Nasr Club in Dubai confirms the great care shown by the club’s management to support and enhance the presence of the game.

He said: We extend our sincere thanks to the club management and the board of directors of Al-Nasr Sports Games for what they have provided to serve the union’s programs, especially since our national clubs have become a rich reservoir that supplies the national team with the brightest talents, and at the same time provides the ideal starting platform for local players to engage in this game and adopt its values. And go global.

Al-Hashimi concluded his speech by thanking the strategic partners of the union, stressing that the fruitful relationship between the union and its partners goes beyond the traditional concept of financial support, especially given their standing with the union in the various stages of its successful journey. This support is reflected in the permanent presence of sponsors on the grounds of the gyms and their continuous follow-up to the activities and initiatives of the Federation, thus contributing to providing moral support, by enhancing our confidence in the extent to which various sectors in the country have adopted the sport of jiu-jitsu.