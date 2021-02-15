The cultural advisor to His Highness the President of the State and Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, stressed the importance of strengthening academic and research cooperation at the level of students and researchers between France and the United Arab Emirates in the cultural, economic and social fields, within the framework of strengthening the Emirati-French relations at various levels, And the culmination of joint work efforts in many scientific and research fields between the UAE University and the various French educational and cultural institutes and institutions.

This came in a speech delivered by Nusseibeh during the second Emirati-French forum yesterday, which was organized by the UAE University, virtually, in the presence of the Ambassador of the French Republic to the United Arab Emirates, Xavier Chatel, and a large number of academic and faculty members, researchers, interested persons and students of the university.

He stressed that the essence of the work of universities and educational institutions is to promote intellectual and cultural growth, and this is achieved through bringing together academic staff and students to interact, produce knowledge, explore, invent and creative work.

He explained that the relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of France have witnessed a great development over the past years in various sectors, and that the UAE has friendly relations and mutual respect with the French Republic, and they are constantly seeking to consolidate their relations in various fields, especially cultural and scientific, based on their belief in the importance of Communicating with other peoples, cultures and civilizations to consolidate the principles of justice and peace in the region and the world.

He pointed to the importance of the United Arab Emirates hosting two major cultural edifices, namely the Sorbonne University and the Louvre Museum, which represent the honor and pride of French science and culture, and constitute a sure evidence of the trust and development of joint relations between the two countries, in addition to the UAE’s membership in the International Organization of la Francophonie.

Nusseibeh concluded his speech: “There is no doubt that holding this forum allows young researchers and students to open up to the world, and I consider it a tributary of intellectual enrichment of harmony between peoples, civilizations and cultural diversity, and it will contribute to learning, prosperity and common bonds that lead us to invest in the well-being of peoples and anticipate the future that comes. In line with the requirements of the national agenda of the UAE and its preparation for the next 50 years.

The Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE, Xavier Chatel, referred to the strength of the historical relations between the UAE and France, in addition to the shared cultural visions between the two countries, which contribute to strengthening cultural, social, and academic knowledge and partnership between the two friendly peoples through the portal of higher education and scientific and academic research at the UAE University, and the extent of Fruitful cooperation in creating common ground to achieve and sustain peace in facing the challenges facing humanity through cultural and civilizational dialogue to preserve human heritage through joint cultural and diplomatic work.





