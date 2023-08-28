The director of an educational council at the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Emirati researcher, Thuraya Khalifa Al-Salmi, obtained a PhD in Philosophy in Education from the British University of Aberystwyth, entitled “Teachers’ vision on integrating the (Stream) education system into the secondary curriculum in the UAE.”

The study presented a double approach in a case study on the teachers’ vision regarding the application of STREAM education (consisting of science, technology, reading, writing, engineering, literature, arts and mathematics) at the secondary level. On the policy and content of education in the UAE, research methodology, discussion, results and recommendations. The discussion committee at the university confirmed that the study raised important questions about educational policy and its application in the UAE with regard to the “Stream” system, especially since the importance of the study lies in the fact that “Stream” education has been implemented in many developing and developed countries around the world, and therefore helps The research study aims to improve knowledge about how teachers and educators receive this type of education in a rapidly developing context such as the UAE.

It also allows an understanding of how educational content in the Middle East in general, and in the UAE in particular, is different from others in Western societies.

The study aims at analyzing the teachers’ insights and building on them, on the basis of the current available materials, and then moving towards the results related to the basic information that was collected and analyzed by the researcher. She says that the contribution of this study to the education literature includes the results obtained from the initial survey that she managed In Abu Dhabi, where the questions asked included identifying the perceptions of secondary school teachers regarding the importance of “Stream” in promoting critical thinking and technological skills among students, and their perceptions about the implementation and application of this system in terms of educational methods, the provision of resources, the appropriateness of the educational content, the provision of the appropriate training facility and the challenges. facing them.

Al-Salmi confirmed that the preparation of the letter took four years, and she obtained the approval of the competent educational authorities before preparing it, to ensure that its results are used in developing the climate and educational outcomes, noting that in the framework of her survey in the schools of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on the comprehensive educational future vision of the country, she relied on research methods. Quantitative surveys and questionnaires to obtain secondary school teachers’ perceptions of integrating Stream education into the secondary school curriculum.