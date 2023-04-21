A medical team in Dubai saved a 67-year-old Russian tourist from certain death, after he suffered a heart attack, and his heart stopped for nearly 60 minutes.

The medical team, led by Emirati doctor Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al-Hajri, a consultant cardiologist, performed an urgent operation for the tourist to restore the pulse, and he underwent complex surgery to dissolve clots in the arteries. Dubai Ambulance received a report stating that the tourist had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, which completely lost consciousness at dawn, and immediately the patient was transferred within minutes to the emergency department of a private hospital in Dubai, and the doctor was called from home, so that the patient undergoes rapid cardiac resuscitation, until the pulse recovered after stopping. The 60-minute boat.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Hajri performed urgent surgery to treat four arteries that were severely blocked, which made the surgery complicated and required a great effort to dissolve the clots.

Al-Hajri said, “The patient was in a state of clinical death and had a heart stop for an hour. He underwent cardiac resuscitation, catheterization, and the installation of three arterial stents and a medical balloon.”

The operation – which lasted an hour and 30 minutes – was successful, and the tourist recovered from the arterial blockage, and his health condition was completely stabilized.

The Russian tourist thanked the medical team, stressing that Dubai provides high-level medical services, in accordance with international health standards, noting that he received the best distinguished health care that saved his life.

The British “Health” magazine, a prestigious international magazine in the field of health, praised the citizen doctor, Abdullah Al-Hajri, for his success in performing complex heart surgeries in the UAE and Britain.

The magazine stated that Al-Hajri performed complex heart surgeries to save cases of complete stroke, in the UAE and the United Kingdom, and succeeded in installing an innovative medical technology for cases of heart failure.