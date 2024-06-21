Beijing (Union)

An Emirati delegation headed by His Excellency Professor Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, yesterday, Thursday, visited the Sheikh Zayed Center for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies at the Foreign Studies University in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

The center and college officials received the Emirati delegation with a warm welcome, and His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al Suwaidi praised the strength of the Emirati-Chinese relations. The reception program included many items, including a visit by the Emirati delegation to a classroom, in which one of the students gave a presentation of Arabic calligraphy and a reading of the poem “The Glory of the Emirates” by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

After that, the Emirati delegation reviewed some of the activities of the Sheikh Zayed Center for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies, and reviewed some of the publications issued by the center in Chinese and Arabic, and expressed its great admiration for them, wishing the center’s officials further progress and progress.

The Emirati Experience Members of the Emirati delegation, headed by Jamal Al Suwaidi, met with college and center officials, in the presence of some male and female students. During the meeting, interventions were made about the Emirati experience in the eyes of the Chinese, and discussions were held about ways of cooperation to support the center’s activities and enhance the role it plays, in addition to two short speeches to introduce the center, which he delivered. Two professors at the Sheikh Zayed Center for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies at the Foreign Studies University in Beijing, and one of them praised the great role played by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in establishing this great scientific edifice, during his historic visit. to China in 1990, and provided a grant of $1.35 million to the University of Foreign Studies, to establish the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Center for the Study of Arabic Language and Islamic Studies, which was established in Beijing in 1994.

Interventions from both sides confirmed that the center is a scientific edifice that spreads Islamic culture, provides great services that benefit thousands of students who wish to learn the Arabic language and culture, and provides graduates with the scientific competence required by the labor market in many Arab and foreign countries.

During the meeting, His Excellency Professor Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi thanked the officials of the center and the college for the warm reception, and praised the center and its activities and the effort made by its officials to develop it, stressing that the Sheikh Zayed Center for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies in Beijing contributes to supporting bridges of communication and extending cultural exchange links between… China and the Arab and Islamic countries, through the distinguished services provided by the center.

The program concluded with a segment during which the center and college officials presented books and symbolic gifts to members of the Emirati delegation and its head. The meeting concluded with the Emirati delegation taking a commemorative group photo with the center and college officials.

It is noteworthy that the delegation of center and college officials who received the Emirati delegation included Dr. Liu Xin Lu (Shadi), Dean of the College of Arab Studies, Zhang Hui Lin, Secretary of the Party Branch at the College, and Dr. Shui Qing Guo (Bassam), Director of the Sheikh Zayed Center. for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies, and Dr. Wu Min Yan (Bahia), Deputy Dean of the College of Arab Studies, in addition to Dr. Yeh Liang Yin (India), translator of the book “With the Power of Union: His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Leader and State.”