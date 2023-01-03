The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office confirmed that Eliasat, the leading provider of satellite communications solutions in the country, organized a special ceremony in the Philippine capital, Manila, to celebrate the rescue of seven fishermen who were lost at sea between the Philippines and Indonesia, using the Thuraya XT- LITE, which is a major solution developed by Thuraya, a subsidiary of the Group, which specializes in mobile satellite communications services.

Seven fishermen on a fishing vessel encountered a sea storm in November 2022, which led to the sinking of their ship. Thanks to the use of the “Thuraya XT-LITE” solution, the fishermen were able to contact their families and inform them of the incident, which allowed the families of the fishermen to contact the local service provider in the Philippines, DelNet, which notified Yahsat’s offices in Singapore handled the situation, so the customer service team at “Yahsat” recharged the balance on the “Thuraya XT-LITE” phone, so that the fishermen could later coordinate with the Coast Guard and provide them with their exact location.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, Mohammed Obaid Al Qattam Al Zaabi, Chief Technical Officer of Yahsat, Adnan Al Muhairi, CEO of DelNet, Claes Aurel, Commissioner and Vice-Chairman of the Climate Change Committee in the Philippines, Robert Borg, along with Representatives from the Philippine Coast Guard and Navy, fishermen and their families.

During the ceremony, Yahsat praised the efforts and contributions of its partners in DelNet, the Philippine Coast Guard and Navy, and announced its donation of the Thuraya XT-LITE satellite phone to fishermen, in addition to the Marine Star stations that provide data and tracking services to the Coast Guard.

Yahsat is fully prepared to enable basic communications capabilities based on its leading position as a global operator that owns a fleet of five satellites covering the needs of more than 80% of the world’s population. Communications capabilities are supported by solutions provided by Thuraya, a subsidiary of Yahsat, which specializes in mobile satellite communications services, in addition to YahClick, which specializes in data solutions. Yahsat has always demonstrated its commitment to providing an integrated set of resources that help support communities through communications solutions that improve security levels and enhance the quality of daily life in key sectors such as education, healthcare, national security and economic development.

The group is also committed to contributing to saving lives as it is a signatory to the United Nations Charter for Crisis Communication, which aims to improve the role of the global telecommunications community in meeting the communication needs of those affected by disasters. With data solutions and mobile satellite services such as the Thuraya XT-LITE phone, the group has provided the necessary support to governments and international organizations to help solve humanitarian crises. And based on its commitment to saving lives, the group contributed to saving the lives of approximately 130 people in Europe, the Middle East and Asia during the year 2022 by providing support and responding to distress calls in the event of earthquakes or calls for those stranded at sea.

The UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, Mohammed Obaid Al Qattam Al Zaabi, said: “Yahsat, as a global provider of satellite solutions, has embodied the values ​​of the UAE and its constant keenness to provide aid and humanitarian relief and assistance in emergency search and rescue missions during crises,” expressing his feelings. Proud of the important role these solutions play in enhancing communications during crises and difficult times.

Al Zaabi added: “This work confirms the priority that the UAE attaches to international cooperation, and in this regard we would like to thank Yahsat and DelNet,” and the Philippine Coast Guard and Navy for their pivotal role in saving the lives of these seven fishermen.

In turn, Yahsat Group Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Hashemi, said: “We are pleased to celebrate today the courage of the seven fishermen, and the speed of response of our partners in DelNet, the Philippine Coast Guard and Navy who played a key role in ensuring that the necessary measures were taken with maximum speed, and we are also proud of our ability at Yahsat to enable “Search and rescue operations through mobile satellite communications solutions, and we are very pleased to celebrate this exceptional achievement in the presence of His Excellency the UAE Ambassador to the Philippines. Under such circumstances, we at Yahsat realize the importance of satellite communications and their pivotal role in saving human lives during crises.”

He added, “We are fully prepared to provide support in such circumstances through our network of partnerships that extends around the world, our communications solutions, and our operations specifically designed to enhance rapid and effective response.”