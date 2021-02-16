Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The preparation team for the participation of the UAE in the twenty-sixth session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) held its first meeting to discuss the state’s preparations to participate in the main and side activities of the conference, and what will be proposed and debate about the efforts for climate action. The team’s meeting after the cabinet approved the appointment of a special envoy for the UAE for climate change, in line with the state’s commitment to pushing efforts to limit the repercussions of climate change and achieve sustainable development. The team will coordinate efforts among all government agencies to strengthen and consolidate the leading position of the UAE in the field of climate action, ensure the protection and promotion of its economic and strategic interests, and contribute to stimulating global mobility and accelerating its pace to face the challenge of climate change.

The meeting was called by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, and representatives of government agencies participated in the meeting. , Including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, the National Center for Meteorology, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar). », The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, the Emirates Global Aluminum Company, and the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).

The team will benefit from the foundations and achievements of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to enhance the proactive approach of the UAE and its effective contribution to global efforts aimed at reducing climate change and adapting to its repercussions. Among these achievements is the preparation of the second nationally determined contributions and submitting them to the United Nations, after it was approved by the Council of Ministers in December 2020, making the UAE the first country in the region to commit to reducing emissions in all aspects of its economic sectors, with a target of reducing carbon emissions by 23.5% by 2030.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al-Nuaimi said: “The next phase of climate action will witness a major transformation on the international scene, supported by the current global trend to achieve a green recovery for the post-Corona phase, and the return of the United States of America – as one of the most important international players in this field – to a march. Facing the challenge of climate change, which enhances the importance of the next session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) and its role in stimulating and accelerating global mobility to face the most important challenge threatening the future of the planet, and to enhance the ability of the entire international community to adapt to Its implications ».

His Excellency added: “This importance represented by the next session requires the need to accelerate the pace of work and raise the ceiling of countries to their contributions, which was initiated by the UAE by raising the ceiling of its commitments – voluntary – towards reducing the causes of climate change and enhancing capabilities to adapt to its repercussions in its second report for its nationally determined contribution. Which was approved by the Council of Ministers last December, and submitted to the General Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. », Pointing out that the preparatory team will work in the coming months to strengthen coordination and cooperation between all concerned authorities in the country to prepare professionally to enhance the state’s contribution to The march of global action to confront the challenge of climate change, and to emphasize the pioneering role it plays in protecting the planet.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said: “In line with the vision of the wise leadership to ensure the concerted efforts and the achievement of complementarity between the parties working in the vital sectors, the meeting of the team sends an important message to the world that the UAE is continuing to implement an integrated approach to addressing the challenge of climate change. Over the next few weeks and months, the team will coordinate efforts to ensure the effective and constructive participation of the UAE in the 26th Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, with a constant focus on ensuring our national interests. We in the UAE are aware of the strategic importance of the issue of climate change and we view it from the lens that it provides meaningful opportunities for sustainable development. The country has a rich record of initiatives, projects and practical steps to contribute to reducing the repercussions of climate change, by transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and progress.

His Excellency added: “The Office of the Special Envoy of the United Arab Emirates for Climate Change was established to contribute to the realization of the state’s vision in this regard and to promote it by working internationally with the concerned parties, while ensuring coordination and concerted efforts between ministries, bodies and government agencies in the country. As we look to the future, we are confident that the concerted efforts between the various parties and related sectors constitute a fundamental factor in enhancing efforts to combat climate change and creating practical opportunities to achieve meaningful economic returns.

For his part, Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, said: “I am honored to join the team preparing for the UAE’s participation in the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), which is considered an opportunity for the UAE to lead international efforts to work for climate and benefit Of which. The UAE has a long and proven record in protecting natural ecosystems and biological diversity for nearly fifty years, and we are aware that sustainability has positive impacts on the commercial sectors, the environment and society.

Vision

Thanks to the proactive vision of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who established the principles of sustainability in various aspects of economic development, the UAE was able to achieve a pioneering position in terms of environmental work, by giving top priority over the past fifty years to responsible management Natural resources and environmental protection, as protecting biodiversity and preserving the environment achieves many benefits that include improving the quality of life, enhancing business sustainability and supporting the growth of the national economy, by reducing health care costs, and creating more qualitative opportunities for the tourism sector and various sectors.

The UAE has a march full of achievements that prove its pioneering role in preserving the environment, and reflects its tireless efforts to reduce carbon emissions through capacity building in clean energy sources. The country has succeeded in operating three of the largest and least expensive solar energy projects in the world, and it is the first country in The region adds peaceful nuclear energy to its clean energy mix.

The team will meet periodically to discuss and exchange views, in a manner that guarantees the protection of the state’s economic and political interests in all the positions and policies it adopts regarding climate action in all relevant forums.