New York (Union)

The UAE stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to reduce tensions, encourage dialogue and prevent the exacerbation of differences between the sects in Kosovo on the one hand, and between Kosovo and Serbia on the other, especially in light of the raging conflict and the current situation in Europe that casts its shadow over the entire region, including the Balkans. .

And she stressed, in a statement made by the country’s permanent delegation to the Security Council in a session on Kosovo, the need to recall that more than two decades have passed since the end of a devastating war in this region, during which significant and tangible progress was made towards achieving reconciliation, which must not be allowed to happen. No regression in these efforts as a result of the recent turmoil in Europe.

In the statement, the UAE said: “We encourage work towards completing the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, with the facilitation of the European Union, and to reach a rapprochement in positions between the two parties,” stressing in this regard the need for the current tensions not to undermine efforts towards establishing peace and stability.

It also encouraged the two parties to work to return to the negotiating table, as adopting dialogue is the only way to resolve the outstanding issues between them.

The state commended the continuous efforts to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among the spectrum of society in Kosovo, noting in this context the importance of countering hate speech and preventing its spread, especially through social media, in order to build peaceful, secure and prosperous societies in the region.

“Strengthening frameworks for peaceful coexistence by intensifying communication between ethnic and religious groups in Kosovo, including through the efforts of UNMIK, other regional organizations or civil society institutions,” she said.

According to the statement, the UAE sees the importance of supporting the efforts of women’s full and meaningful participation in any dialogues to resolve differences between Kosovo’s communities, as well as in any dialogues between the two parties.

She commended the role of the Multilateral Team on Security and Gender in Kosovo for its support for the role of women, and the team’s efforts to consolidate the gains made by women in Kosovo.

She also stressed the importance of women’s effective participation in the political process, praising the progress made in Kosovo in this direction.

“Women’s participation is necessary to ensure that any agreements between the two parties more comprehensively reflect the concerns of both societies, as this will also contribute to laying a strong foundation for a sustainable peace,” she said.

She stressed that the important role that the United Nations plays in Kosovo should continue to be supported, as it carries out a set of activities and projects that support government institutions, as well as valuable initiatives towards building confidence between religious and ethnic communities, including through the virtual platform “Kosovo Trust-Building Forum.” », economic empowerment, and support for the search for missing persons.

At the conclusion of the statement, the UAE stressed that the difficult geopolitical situation in Europe necessitates redoubling efforts towards resolving differences between Kosovo and Serbia, and ensuring that all issues are addressed in a peaceful and sustainable manner, in order to achieve security and stability for the two countries and the region as a whole, and to lay a strong foundation that prevents the escalation of differences in the Balkans.