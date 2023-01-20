New York (Union)

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Head of the UAE Permanent Mission to the United Nations, in coordination with partners in the Executive Directorate of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, hosted an informal briefing at the headquarters of the UAE Mission in New York.

The mission said, in a tweet on its official account on Twitter: “The UAE greatly appreciates the work of the Directorate, and looks forward to close coordination in order to confront terrorism and address its root causes.”

The United Arab Emirates announced that it will chair the Counter-Terrorism Committee in the UN Security Council during the current year 2023, noting that it will work, during its presidency, on a number of priorities, such as confronting terrorist rhetoric and terrorist employment of advanced technologies.