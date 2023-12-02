This afternoon, an Emirati aid ship carrying 4,016 tons of humanitarian supplies sailed heading to the city of Al-Arish in preparation for their entry into the Gaza Strip, as part of the “gallant knight 3” humanitarian operation ordered to be implemented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” To support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The ship, which departed from the port of Fujairah, carries on board 3,465 tons of food supplies, 420 tons of shelter materials, in addition to 131 tons of medical aid that was provided by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Humanitarian Foundation and the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation. Al Nahyan for Charitable and Humanitarian Work, in addition to the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, had ordered the Joint Operations Command in the Ministry of Defense on the fifth of last November to begin the humanitarian operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people, and to provide them with humanitarian support in cooperation with humanitarian institutions. .

The total UAE aid provided to the brotherly Palestinian people before December 1 amounted to more than 2,681 tons of aid, while the total number of aircraft within the UAE air bridge reached 92 aircraft.

The UAE’s commitment embodies the values ​​of solidarity and synergy with the brotherly Palestinian people, which is based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work during which the UAE was keen to provide all possible forms of support.