An Emirati aid ship carrying more than 1,000 tons of various food and relief supplies has arrived at the Mogadishu port in Somalia, to provide the necessary needs for about 2.5 million people affected by the drought in Somalia and to support their humanitarian conditions.

This initiative comes within the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to provide all forms of humanitarian support to the brotherly Somali people in the face of the drought. This shipment was conducted in cooperation and coordination between the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation. for charitable and humanitarian works and the Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation for Humanitarian Works, to meet the needs of the brethren in Somalia, help those affected by drought, and reduce the extent of human suffering.

The concerned authorities began distributing relief aid to the people and the displaced in their areas and camps.

The UAE is making great efforts to deliver relief aid to the Somali regions affected by the drought caused by the lack of rain for three consecutive seasons.

The UAE’s interest in the humanitarian situation of the Somali people comes within the framework of the wise leadership’s keenness to help all brotherly and friendly countries and enhance their capabilities in facing humanitarian crises and mitigating the repercussions resulting from them. Somalia is one of the countries in the Horn of Africa most affected by the drought, which causes severe suffering to thousands of affected people.