The aid convoy comes as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, which was ordered by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The convoy includes (13) trucks with a total aid volume of 272.5 tons, consisting of 16,800 food parcels weighing 252 tons loaded on 10 trucks, benefiting 84,000 people, in addition to 360 tents weighing 20.5 tons loaded on 3 trucks.

The UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinians within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3,” by operating an airlift of 49 aircraft so far in order to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip, which faces exceptionally critical circumstances.