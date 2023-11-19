Today, an Emirati humanitarian aid convoy moved from the Egyptian city of Al-Arish to the Rafah crossing in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip to be distributed under Emirati supervision as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” ordered by President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God protect him,” to support the Palestinian people. Brother in the Gaza Strip.

The convoy included (13) trucks with a total aid volume of 272.5 tons, consisting of 16,800 food parcels weighing 252 tons loaded on 10 trucks, benefiting 84,000 people, in addition to 360 tents weighing 20.5 tons loaded on 3 trucks.

The UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian brothers within the framework of Operation Gallant Knight 3, by operating an airlift of 49 aircraft so far in order to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip, which faces exceptionally critical circumstances.